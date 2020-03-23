rohit-shetty-urges-fans-not-to-abandon-pets-as-they-don’t-spread-coronavirus

Misinformation about coronavirus spreading to animals has led many to abandon their pets on the streets. However, director Rohit Shetty on Sunday took to Instagram to clear the rumours and shared that the World Health Organisation has confirmed that dogs can’t spread coronavirus.

The filmmaker shared an infographic on his Instagram account and said, “World Health Organisation has confirmed that dogs can’t spread coronavirus. Please don’t abandon your pets.”

In the post’s caption, he shared more information about the same, “There is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. Please do not panic in this situation. Me and my team are supporting the Maharashtra government to win this #WarAgainstVirus and would request you not to believe in any rumours,”

The asked his fans to stay updated and said the best way to do it, by following Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and CMO Maharashtra on social media for the correct information. “For any info please follow: @cmomaharashtra_ and @my_bmc on Twitter …They are here to help you,”

Soon the post soon went viral as fans and fellow Bollywood celebrities joined the charge. Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more left comments to encourage the director and their fans to avoid dissertation of pets.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 11,201 live and 2,67,013 people have been tested positive for it.

