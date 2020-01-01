rohit-shetty-is-fed-up-with-katrina-kaif:-after-a-point,-i-am-switched-off

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Karan JoharInstagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has kept his fans intrigued with a teaser of Sooryavanshi wherein Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar were seen firing bullets at the bad guys in the same frame. While the director is having a lot of fun working with the lead cast, he is fed up with Katrina Kaif who seems to be troubling him a lot on the sets.

Revealing the downside of working with Katrina, Rohit said that he was really having a hard time answering her questions on the sets. As we all know that Rohit Shetty’s films come with a lot of drama, action and high-flying stunts with cars flying around everywhere. The director cares least about clothes that his actors wear in his movies unlike Karan Johar who dwells into details. And Katrina Kaif, who always wanted to be a Rohit Shetty heroine, troubled the director with too many questions.

Katrina Kaif asks too many questions

Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Akshay KumarInstagram

“She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please),” Rohit Shetty said on No Filter Neha.

Adding that clothes play an important role in his normal middle-class film like Sooryavanshi, Rohit said, “Tu kapda pehen aur aa (Just wear the clothes and come), it’s like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!”

How Katrina became Rohit Shetty’s heroine

Katrina Kaif in Bharat

Sooryavanshi brings Katrina and Akshay Kumar together almost after a decade since their last film Tees Maar Khan. When Rohit was asked how he thought of Katrina filling up the shoes of his lead heroine, he said that it just happened and felt Katrina was the right choice.

“It just happened. Katrina always wanted to do a film with me and we wanted to work together. This was a film where I thought she will be right for the character – the age and the character both. I thought she was the right choice and it happened,” Rohit said.

On the right buzz

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay DevgnTwitter

Sooryavanshi has been making the right noise among the audience. The movie is an addition to Rohit Shetty’s previous cop-dramas Singham, Singham Returns both starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. The movie introduces Akshay Kumar in the role of an ATS (Anti-terrorist Squad) officer named Veer Sooryavanshi.

The movie is slated to release on March 27, 2020. It also stars Gulshan Grover in important role.