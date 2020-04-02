rohit-sharma-gives-sneak-peek-of-his-“surreal-experience”-with-family-at-real-madrid’s-stadium

Ritika Sajdeh looked happy to see Rohit Sharma’s dream turning into reality. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma thanked Spanish football league La Liga and its prominent club Real Madrid FC for providing him and his family a “surreal experience” during their recent tour of Madrid. India’s limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Real Madrid, and shared a glimpse of his visit on Instagram. “Thanks @laliga and @realmadrid for helping me tick this off my bucket list, what a surreal experience. My family and I had a blast. So memorable,” Rohit Sharma captioned a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram.

In his Instagram stories, Rohit shared a video capturing “the evolution of Real Madrid emblem”, a video of himself coming out of the “historic Real Madrid tunnel” into the stadium and a picture of “first few Real Madrid jerseys”.

Ritika looked happy to see Rohit’s dream turning into reality. She shared the the same picture as her husband, writing “his dream” followed by a red heart sticker in her Instagram story.

The 32-year-old opening batsman is currently recovering from a calf injury. He flew to Madrid with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira to watch Real Madrid host Barcelona for El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.Before the match, Rohit expressed his excitement about watching the El Clasico live. “So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN,” Rohit tweeted.The Spanish league replied the India opening batsman by calling him “hitman”. “Enjoy hitman,” LaLiga replied on Twitter.

Real Madrid won El Clasico and returned to the top of La Liga points table with a 2-0 win over Barcelona.Vinicius Junior starred with a deflected finish, while Mariano Diaz scored a stoppage-time goal in Real’s victory.