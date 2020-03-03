rohit-sharma-gifted-customised-real-madrid-jersey

Rohit Sharma was gifted a customised jersey along with his India shirt number 45. © Instagram

La Liga table toppers Real Madrid presented star India opener Rohit Sharma with a customised jersey that they shared on the social media marketing platforms on Tuesday. “It had been great to possess @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabeu!” posted Spanish giants Real Madrid on the Instagram page. “HalaMadrid just what a win another night and many thanks for the knowledge,” Rohit replied. “Many thanks for the warmest welcome A@realmadrid #repost @realmadrid,” Rohit said on his Instagram handle with exactly the same pictures with ‘RO 45’ written on the trunk of a genuine Madrid jersey.Rohit had not been only witness to Real Madrid beating FC Barcelona 2-0 in the El Clasico in Madrid on Sunday night, the limited overs vice-captain also had a great time in the Spanish capital.Rohit, La Liga’s brand ambassador in India, continued a city tour where he visited Palacio Real, called Royal Palace also, Chocolateria San Gines, which serves chocolate con churros (hot chocolate and churros) since 1894, and Plaza Mayor.Later he could experience first hand the excitement of the El Clasico. He enjoyed the passion of football as well as 81,000 spectators at the Bernabeu. Rohit had said previously that he can be an ardent Real Madrid supporter and then the victory of Zinedine Zidane’s charges made him happy as Real moved back again to the very best of the La Liga table.Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior scored the opener in the 71st minute with substitute Mariano adding another in added time.Rohit also tweeted on Sunday after meeting a few of the legends of the overall game at the El Clasico party. “It had been nice to meet up a few of the legends of the overall game at the #ElClasico party,” his tweet said.Rohit missed India’s Test series against New Zealand because of calf injury he suffered through the fifth T20I of the tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India lost the two-Test series 0-2.