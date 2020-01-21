Rogue One writer wants to make Control movie – and so do Remedy

Former games journalist Gary Whitta has revealed which video game he’d most like to adapt as a movie, and Remedy seem very interested.

Despite the relative success of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu it still seems fair to say that video game movies are almost always awful.

Hollywood never seems willing to acknowledge that fact though, as proven by nonsense such as the planned Uncharted tie-in having now lost its sixth (sixth!) director.

But screenwriter Gary Whitta was recently asked which game he thought would make the best movie and if he’d like to write it, to which he answered Remedy’s Control.

Lets talk @garywhitta 🙏 — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) January 21, 2020

Although we felt the setting and storyline were a little undercooked in the context of the game, we could see it working a lot better as a movie. But what’s interesting here is not so much Whitta’s comments as the fact that Remedy replied – and suggested they continue the conversation privately.

Whitta worked as editor-in-chief of both the UK and US editions of PC Gamer before transitioning to writing the scripts for The Book of Eli and After Earth, and co-developing the story for Rogue One.

A mixed bag to be sure, but Whitta certainly knows his games and has helped with the latter seasons of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead, amongst others.

Remedy are no strangers to live action either, often incorporating small segments into their games and filling Quantum Break with considerably longer live action cut scenes (to its detriment, to be honest).

They and Whitta still probably have a better chance of making a decent video game movie than the seventh Uncharted director though, so it’ll be interesting to see if anything happens.

Email gamecentral@metro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Control not coming to Xbox Game Pass, despite Xbox boss’ claims

MORE: Epic Games Store paid £8.38 million for Control exclusivity

MORE: Control game review – weird in a good way





