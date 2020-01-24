roger-federer-vs-john-millman,-australian-open-2020,-third-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Roger Federer was beaten by John Millman in their last Grand Slam meeting. The Aussie star pulled off a shock upset to reach his maiden major quarter-final at the 2018 US Open. Federer doesn’t seem the sort to target revenge missions but he did turn the tables last year with a straight-sets win at Halle.

And Millman knows the slate is wiped clean as he targets another upset in Melbourne. Federer meanwhile is chasing a seventh Aussie Open title.

“I do know that that [US Open match] doesn’t really count for anything now.

“It’s probably the toughest test in tennis to [play] Roger Federer. I think a lot of people think he’s one of, if not the, greatest ever to play the game.

“I know between now and then I’m going to have to do everything right in terms of my preparation, going to have to improve upon my performances, no doubt.