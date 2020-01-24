roger-federer-survives-major-australian-open-scare-to-beat-john-millman

Roger Federer survived an almighty scare to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open following a dramatic victory over John Millman.

The six-time champion looked to have taken control of the match having taken a 2-1 lead after dropping the first set, but his Australian opponent rallied and, spurred on by a home crowd, took the match to a fifth set and championship tie break.

Federer looked down and out, trailing 8-4 in the breaker, but summoned all his powers of recovery to reel off six points in succession and claim an astonishing victory.

More to follow..






