Roger Federer: Joke to celebrate his 41st birthday!

But where has it goneRoger Federer since a few months ? The tennis legend has yet to announce his retirement, but since the start of 2021 he hasn’t appeared on court again due to recurring injuries and his many fans are beginning to wonder if they’ll see him again. one day a racket in hand. Meanwhile, his two historic rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, continue to dominate world tennis and despite age, injuries and the health crisis, they have won the first three Grand Slam tournaments between them. the year.

If he has to content himself with watching their success from his television, Roger Federer still hopes to be able to taste the competition again, but in the meantime he is busy and when you are such a popular man there are a lot of things. to do. Last year, for example, he auctioned off some of his outfits, which sold for astronomical prices. Installed in Switzerland with his wife Mirka, whom he married in 2009 and their four children, the relative of Anna Wintour leads the good life and yesterday he lived a rather special day since he celebrated his 41 years.

You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake

A beautiful moment that he lived with his family, at home, as he showed on his social networks. On the publication posted last night, we can see him seated at a table, smiling and happy in a room decorated for the occasion with balloons and a beautiful display “Happy birthday Roger”. Known for his subtle and refined sense of humor, the Swiss was no exception to the rule: “You know you’re getting old when candles cost more than cake”he launches, causing hilarity in the comments. “Thank you all for the birthday messages”he concludes.