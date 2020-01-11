roger-federer-issues-non-committal-reply-to-greta-thurnberg-fossil-fuel-criticism

Roger Federer issued a non-committal reply to Greta Thunberg and the rest of the climate activists who have been protesting against the sponsorship deal he holds with Credit Suisse – a bank who are closely associated with fossil fuel extraction.

Twelve Swiss activists appeared in court on Tuesday after they had refused to pay fines incurred when they staged a publicity stunt last year, playing tennis in whites inside various branches of Credit Suisse to highlight Federer’s relationship with the bank.

The hashtag #WakeUpRoger began trending on Twitter this week, and protestors outside the courtroom held up banners reading “Credit Suisse is destroying the planet. Roger, do you support them?”

Meanwhile, Thunberg retweeted a post from 350.org Europe – an activist group named after the upper limit of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that scientists believe would be safe – that claimed Credit Suisse had given US$57million to organisations searching for new fossil fuel deposits. “@RogerFederer do you endorse this?” was the last line of the tweet.

Climate concerns have been in the news in Australia because of the ongoing bushfire crisis, which prompted over 100,000 protestors to march in nine cities across the country on Friday to register their anger at the way the Liberal government have handled the disaster.