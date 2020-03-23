roddy-ricch-does-something-only-drake-and-eminem-have-done-as-‘the-box’-is-no.-1-for-an-11th-week

Roddy Ricch has racked up a historically impressive run at the top of the charts so far. Last week, “The Box” spent its tenth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became just the 39th song ever to spend at least 10 weeks on top. On the chart dated March 28, “The Box” is once again No. 1, and in its 11th week, the song finds itself in a very select group.

The single is now one of just three songs by a solo rapper to spend over 10 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. The other two songs are by a pair of hip-hop heavyweights: Drake’s “God’s Plan” was No. 1 for 11 weeks, while Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” enjoyed a 12-week run on top. Other hip-hop songs have been at No. 1 for longer, but they were by groups or had featured artists. Most notably, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which was propelled by its Billy Ray Cyrus remix, was No. 1 for a record 19 weeks. Wiz Khalifa’s Charlie Puth-featuring hit “See You Again” was also No. 1 for 12 weeks, as was Usher’s famous collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Yeah!.”

“The Box,” by the way, is also just the 26th song to spend at least 11 weeks at No. 1.

