rod-stewart’s-son-insists-alleged-victim-was-‘very-aggressive’-after-star’s-assault-charge

Rod Stewart’s son Sean has claimed his dad’s alleged victim was ‘very aggressive’ following his assault charge.

Maggie May hitmaker Rod is accused of throwing a punch at security guard Jessie Dixon at a children’s party while on holiday with his family in Palm Beach, Florida.

He was charged with simple battery and has been ordered to appear in court on 5 February.

However Sean, who was reportedly with his dad at the time, has insisted that Dixon was being ‘very aggressive’.

Speaking to the Mirror, he added: ‘My dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones. That’s what I did and the truth will prevail.’

According to reports, Rod and Sean – who the singer shares with first wife Alana – tried to get into a private event at The Breakers hotel, taking place in the children’s area.

MailOnline states hotel security guard Jessie told police he asked them to leave, with the group then ‘getting loud’ and ‘causing a scene’.

He claimed Sean then squared up to him, getting ‘about nose to nose’ distance from his face.

Attempting to diffuse the situation, he ‘put the back of his right hand’ on the 39-year-old’s chest, asking him to ‘back up and create space’.

The police report stated Sean allegedly shoved him, before Rod then ‘stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking Dixon in his left ribcage area’.

Officers spoke to the singer, who said he had been trying to get his younger children into an event at the hotel.

The dad-of-eight told officers ‘Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated’.

The report also said Rod ‘apologised for his behaviour in the incident’.

An insider told the New York Post: ‘It was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologised. No one was detained and there were no injuries.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Rod for comment.





