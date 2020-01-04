rod-stewart-charged-with-simple-battery-after-‘punching-security-guard’-at-children’s-party

Rod Stewart has been charged with simple battery after he allegedly punched a security guard.

The Winter Wonderland singer was on holiday with his family in Palm Beach, Florida, to ring in the New Year, when things are thought to have turned sour.

According to reports, the 74-year-old was joined by son Sean Stewart – whom he shares with first wife Alana – as they tried to get into a private event at The Breakers hotel, taking place in the children’s area.

MailOnline states hotel security guard Jessie Dixon told police he asked them to leave, with the group then ‘getting loud’ and ‘causing a scene’.

He claimed Sean then squared up to him, getting ‘about nose to nose’ distance from his face.

Attempting to diffuse the situation, he ‘put the back of his right hand’ on the 39-year-old’s chest, asking him to ‘back up and create space’.

The police report stated Sean allegedly shoved him, before Rod then ‘stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking Dixon in his left ribcage area’.

Officers spoke to the singer, who said he had been trying to get his younger children into an event at the hotel.

The dad-of-eight told officers ‘Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated’.

The report also said Rod ‘apologised for his behaviour in the incident’.

He has now been ordered to appear in court on 5 February.

‘It was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologised,’ an insider told New York Post.

‘No one was detained and there were no injuries.’

Rod has yet to speak publicly about the incident, but wife Penny Lancaster shared a loved-up snap of herself and the I Don’t Want To Talk About It singer on New Year’s Day.

The Loose Women star – who shares sons Alistair and Aiden with the rocker – captioned the shot: ‘OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019).

‘May we have another happy 20 years together.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Rod’s reps for a comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Voice 2020: Meghan Trainor is upset that no one sang her song in audition process

MORE: Derek Acorah’s best moments from Most Haunted to Celebrity Big Brother as TV legend dies aged 69





