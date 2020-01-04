rod-stewart-‘charged-with-battery-after-allegedly-punching-security-guard-at-children’s-party’

Sir Rod Stewart allegedly punched a security guard at a party on New Year’s Eve after he was denied access to the event, according to a police report.

The report states that Sir Rod, 74, was charged followed an incident at the at The Breakers, an upmarket hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31 at about 11.09pm. Both the singer and his son, Sean Stewart, 39, were named in the report seen by the Daily Mail.

A hotel security guard told police that he was working at a private event in the children’s area of the hotel when a group of people attempted to get into the event but they “were not authorised to do so”, the report said. The group were then alleged to have started to “cause a scene”.

The guard, named in the report as Jessie Dixon, said that after the group refused to leave, Sean Stewart “got ‘about nose to nose’ distance” from Mr Dixon’s face. Mr Dixon asked the 39-year-old to “back up and create some space” before alleging that Sean Stewart shoved him backwards.

Sir Rod then punched Mr Dixon, the guard claims, in his “left ribcage area”.

Police said they spoke to Sir Rod at the scene and the singer insisted that he was trying to the children in their group into the event.