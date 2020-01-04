rod-stewart-arrested-after-punch-up

Rod Stewart is facing criminal charges after allegedly punching a children’s party staffer at a swanky US resort — in a fracas also involving the rocker’s son.

The employee working at the Breakers Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, complained to cops that Rod struck him in “the left ribcage area”.

It came after the singer’s son Sean, 39, had shoved the worker in the New Year’s Eve bust-up, a report from Palm Beach Police Department stated.

Rod, 74, has now been ordered to appear in court on February 5 and could be charged with battery after the incident was caught on CCTV.

In the police report, the victim alleged the melee began after Rod, Sean and their group, which included a few children, tried to enter a private event at the resort.

media_camera Sir Rod Stewart at his investiture at Buckingham Palace with wife Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden Stewart. Picture: Getty Images.

The event staffer told police they had “observed a group of people near the check-in table of the private event who were trying to enter the area but were unauthorised to do so”.

Palm Beach Police said: “The group began to get loud and cause a scene and refused to follow instructions to leave.”

media_camera Rod, married to model Penny Lancaster, has been ordered to appear in court after ‘punching a worker’. Picture: Getty Images.

The victim, whose name is redacted in the police report but who TMZ have named as Jessie Dixon, then alleged Sean got “about nose-to-nose” from their face and “shoved” the employee backwards.

Rock legend Rod then “stepped toward (the victim) and threw a punch, striking (the worker) in (his or her) left ribcage area”.

Police were called and quizzed Rod and Sean, with the star telling cops that “he and his family approached the check-in table”.

After their children were denied access to the group, Rod says the worker “became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated”.

The police report adds that Rod “apologised for his behaviour in the incident”.

media_camera Rod’s son Sean was also involved in the alleged fight. Picture: Getty Imgaes.

Sean is also said to have spoken with police, confirming “he had become agitated when they were not allowed access to the event”, the report adds.

Video cameras picked up the Stewart stand-off, with the report stating Sean and Rod appeared to be “the primary aggressors”.

The footage was said to “show evidence that Roderick Stewart did intentionally strike (the victim) against (his or her) will”.

There were two witnesses, both employees of the Breakers, who saw the incident and have signed sworn statements.

The victim intends to prosecute, according to the police report, and both Rod and Sean could be charged with battery.

Last night Rod’s spokeswoman said: “No comment.”

A source close to the star told the New York Post : “It was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologised. No one was detained and there were no injuries.”

