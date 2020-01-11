rod-stewart-and-wife-penny-lancaster-attacked-by-balloons-as-star-celebrates-75th-birthday-after-assault-charge

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have gone all out for the singer’s 75th birthday – but got a little upstaged by their party supplies.

Before the party at the Ritz Hotel in Mayfair could even begin, the couple tried and failed to fight off the masses of balloons surrounding them in the car.

Proving it’s not all glitz and glam for the rich and the famous, they were crammed together in the back seat, with the balloons taking up the rest of the room.

However they, like the rest of us, seemed to find the whole thing hilarious, giggling like kids and grinning at each other as they made their way to the flashy London hotel.

Penny maintained her glam look as she rocked a furry white coat and leopard-print dress, climbing out of the vehicle followed by the mix of gold and multi-coloured balloons.

And to be fair, she made it look a lot more elegant than we ever could.

Donning a suit, Rod carefully exited on crutches (which were also decorated with ribbons) after his knee replacement surgery.

Even opening the boot looked to be precarious, with a bunch of golden and football-themed balloons ready to fly away.

Rod appears to be celebrating in style for his milestone birthday, shrugging off his recent assault charge.

The Maggie May hitmaker was charged with simple battery during a family holiday in Palm Beach Florida, after allegedly throwing a punch at security guard Jessie Dixon.

According to reports, the singer and his son Sean tried to get into a private event at The Breakers Hotel, taking place in the children’s area.

MailOnline stated Dixon told police he asked them to leave, with the group then ‘getting loud’ and ‘causing a scene’.

‘It was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologised,’ an insider told the New York Post. ‘No one was detained and there were no injuries.’

He’s been ordered to appear in court on 5 February.

Sean has since thrown his support behind his dad, claiming Dixon had been ‘very aggressive’.

Speaking to the Mirror, he added: ‘My dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones. That’s what I did and the truth will prevail.’





