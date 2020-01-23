rod-stewart-and-son-sean-plead-not-guilty-to-allegedly-punching-a-security-guard

Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart have pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple battery at a court in Florida on Tuesday, according to MailOnline.

They both waived their right to be present in court and during future hearings, with the next date set for 8 February, days before he days before he performs the opening show of his tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It comes after the singer was charged after allegedly attacking a security guard.

The 75-year-old and Sean, his son with first wife Alana, tried to get into a private event at The Breakers hotel, taking place in the children’s area.

Security guard Jessie Dixon is said to have told police that he asked them to leave.

He claimed Sean then squared up to him, getting ‘about nose to nose’ distance from his face. Attempting to diffuse the situation, he ‘put the back of his right hand’ on the 39-year-old’s chest, asking him to ‘back up and create space’.

The police report stated Sean allegedly shoved him, before Rod then ‘stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking Dixon in his left ribcage area’.

Officers spoke to the singer, who said he had been trying to get his younger children into an event at the hotel.

The dad-of-eight told officers ‘Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated’. The report also said Rod ‘apologised for his behaviour in the incident’.

Sean, 39, insisted to The Mirror that Dixon was being ‘very aggressive’.

He added: ‘My dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones. That’s what I did and the truth will prevail.’

Earlier this month the Maggie May singer celebrated his 75th birthday with wife Penny Lancaster at the Ritz Hotel in Mayfair.

Rod, who recently had knee surgery, stepped out on the night using crutches that had been decorated with streamers.





