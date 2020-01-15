rockets-target-iraq’s-taji-airbase-hosting-us-forces

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













Iraqi Camp Taji north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, January 14 with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said. The US-led military coalition fighting Islamic State said on Tuesday that no troops were affected in the attack.

The airbase was housing a number of US troops and advisors of an American company operating the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters.IANS | Representational

“No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base,” coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III said in a tweet. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, January 12, four people were wounded after eight Katyusha rockets were fired at Balad airbase, which houses US personnel, located about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said in a statement. Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.