rockets-hit-iraq-airbase-hosting-us-forces,-no-casualties-reported

The rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad. (File)

Baquba, Iraq:

Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad hosting US-led coalition forces, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday, in the latest attack on installations where American troops are deployed.

The statement from Iraq’s military did not say how many rockets had hit Camp Taji but reported that there were no casualties.

