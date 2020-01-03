rockets-fired-at-baghdad-airport,-1-killed,-9-injured

At least one person was killed and nine wounded. (File Photo)

Baghdad:

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military-run Security Media Cell said early on Friday.

Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a post on Facebook that its director of public relations was killed in what it described as “cowardly US bombing.”

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Security Media Cell said in a statement.

At least one person was killed and nine wounded, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, following US air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases, in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up in the region over US economic sanctions hurting the Iranian economy.

The two sides have traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots, as well as military bases hosting US forces.