rock-widow’s-bizarre-wedding-date

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennginton’s widow Talinda Ann Bently has reportedly remarried on their wedding anniversary.

The mental health advocate tied the knot with LA County firefighter Michael Fredman on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. That’s the same date she married the Linkin Park frontman in 2005.

Bennington took his own life in 2017.

The gossip site says Talinda married Michael at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, according to sources close to their family.

Her children with Bennington – son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila – were in attendance, as well as their friends and family members, according to The Sun.

She announced her engagement to Fredman in September last year.

She shared a photo with the words: “I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy.

“That death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.

“My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.

“To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.”

The mum-of-three then captioned the pic: “Your heart expands with love. It doesn’t shrink or push out those that have already taken root.

“I will always love my husband, Chester. And I will keep honouring him by living MY life. A life of love and happiness. Because that’s what he would want for me.”

Bennington was famous as the lead singer of Linkin Park and shot to fame with their debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000.

