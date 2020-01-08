rochelle-humes-speaks-out-as-sister-sophie-joins-love-island-2020-cast

Rochelle Humes is going all in supporting her sister Sophie Piper as the 21-year-old joins the new cast of of winter Love Island.

With the hype for the new series reaching fever pitch, we were excited to learn that Rochelle’s lookalike little sis Sophie, who works as a medical PA, would be joining the cast of beautiful people jetting off to South Africa for the first ever winter series in the Love Island villa.

As the cast list was officially announced, Sophie’s promo shot was posted on her Instagram with the caption: ‘YOU GUESSED IT! Our girl Soph is heading to Cape Town for Winter @loveIsland. We are all so excited! Who’s going to be watching on Sunday and joining Team Soph!?’

Showing that she was totally backing her sister (of course), Rochelle commented: ‘Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper,’ with The Saturdays singer also calling Sophie ‘My Princess’ on her promotional video.

Too cute.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s brother-in-law Marvin used the opportunity to make a cheeky dig at his wife, writing: ‘Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island?! Good luck Soph.’

Despite their nine year age gap, the half-siblings have always been very close, with Rochelle revealing in 2019 that she’d only recently learnt about the existence of a third sister, 23-year-old Lili, thanks to none other than Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

‘He was chatting away and said, ”I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side,”’ she said.

‘We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, “OMG, there’s more of you”. We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’

Two doppelganger sisters supporting you on Love Island – what more could a girl want?

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV 2.





