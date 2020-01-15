rochelle-humes-reveals-daughters’-faces-for-the-first-time-and-they’re-little-beauties

Rochelle Humes has taken the plunge and unveiled her daughters’ faces for the first time, after years of protecting their privacy.

And we have to say, little Alaia, six, and Valentina, two, are absolutely little beauties.

The This Morning presenter and her husband Marvin Humes have always chosen never to reveal their daughters’ identity online.

In past photos, the girls were only seen with their faces concealed or shots taken from behind but today, Rochelle has made the big decision to debut them to the world.

Explaining her and Marvin’s thought process, Rochelle wrote in the caption: ‘Our girls.

‘I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a bit more of our family.’

According to Rochelle, 30, Alaia is ‘aware of social media now’ and has quizzed her parents on why she sees her cousins and other family members sharing photos online.

However, the TV star admits they ‘don’t really have the answer’.

Roch continued: ‘Obviously it was coming from a place of protection but maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..

‘So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind.’

The former Saturdays singer was flooded with supportive messages from the likes of Davina McCall, who said: ‘Oh my god . Sooooooo cute.’

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo simply commented: ‘GORGEOUS.’

Another of Rochelle’s followers added: ‘Oh my god. Absolutely beautiful girls and what happy, pure smiles 🙂 I actually feel quite emotional reading that post!!!! So so so incredible.’

Earlier in the week, Rochelle shared a photo of Alaia’s sweet handwritten message to her aunt Sophie Piper who is currently appearing in ITV2’s Love Island.

The adorable message read: ‘Go Sophie you are the best. I love you so much. Good luck, go girl.’

Our hearts.

Rochelle explained: ‘Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for.

‘Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rochelle Humes rescued by husband Marvin as flat tyre leaves her stranded on the school run

MORE: Rochelle Humes speaks out as sister Sophie joins Love Island 2020 cast





