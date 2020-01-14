rochelle-humes-rescued-by-husband-marvin-as-flat-tyre-leaves-her-stranded-on-the-school-run

Rochelle Humes had the ‘worst start to the day’ when a flat tyre left her stranded by the side of the road during the school run.

Rochelle, wearing a brown hoodie and a dark cap, was driving her daughters Alaia and Valentina to school on Tuesday when her car tyre blew out.

She explained on her Instagram Stories that her friend’s husband had taken Alaia to school, while she and Marvin would drive Valentina…or at least try to.

The mum-of-two had to wake Marvin up so he could help her change her tyre and get on her way.

In the series of videos she took from her car, Rochelle said: ‘Not the ideal start to the day.

‘On the school run I felt myself go over a bit of a bump on the roundabout and my tyre has just gone down to zero. Completely flat.

‘Luckily one of my best friend’s husbands is behind me and he’s taken Alaia in for me, but Vally won’t go with anyone but me and Marv.

‘So I’m waiting for someone to come here and change my tyre. Called Marvin, he’s now up. Bless him he was having a lay in. Worst start to the day ever.’

A further clip saw Marvin join his missus in the car and pretend to be a member of staff from roadside assistance company RAC.

Marv said: ‘I understand you’ve completely blown your tyre. What did you go over? It’s completely blown.’

Meanwhile Rochelle pulled a guilty face into the camera.

The This Morning presenter ended up leaving Marvin at the roadside to sort out the car as she had a full on morning to get through.

‘Marvin is still there with the guy. He was there to change the tyre but they said where I had pulled over was not exactly a safe place,’ she added.

‘So I had one of those days where I don’t want to see anyone, I’ve got loads of coconut oil in my hair, I’ve got my hoodie on… so just drop them off. Now it’s 10 to 11, I’ve got until three to get all of that done and I’m talking to you, so wish me luck!’





