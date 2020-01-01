rochelle-humes-leaves-fans-confused-with-‘we’re-expecting’-post

TV’s Rochelle Humes left fans in a frenzy with her latest Instagram post as they thought she was pregnant.

The mum-of-two posted an animation which read: “We’re expecting! Due date February 17th. My Little Coco.”

Fans initially thought Rochelle was expecting her and husband Marvin Humes’ third baby however, she revealed in the post that she’s launching a new project.

She wrote alongside the photo: “We’re expecting! After 3 years of planning, testing and creating I am thrilled to announce that @mylittlecoco is officially launching on 17th February and will be exclusively available at @bootsuk stores nationwide.

“My Little Coco started initially as a passion project… the mission was to create a collection that was for the whole family no matter what your age, skin or hair type.”

Rochelle explained that her company is launching with a range of seven products from skin to hair care, which are free from “parabens, sulphates and dyes”.

She added that the products are “enriched with nourishing organic coconut oil and beautifully scented with soft creamy coconut with are “perfect for you and the little ones’ skin and hair care routine”.

Fans, of course, were thrilled by the news while some thought Rochelle was making a pregnancy announcement.

Amazing, although I read that as you having a baby at first.

One person commented: “I thought you were expecting hahaha silly me.”

Another wrote: “Amazing, although I read that as you having a baby at first.”

A third said: “For a split second I thought you were pregnant.”

Rochelle is already a mum to her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, two, with her husband Marvin.

The family have been soaking up the sun in the Maldives over the last few days.

During the luxury trip, the couple also celebrated their engagement anniversary.

Rochelle gushed alongside a photo of herself and Marvin: “8 years ago today. Happy [engagement] Anniversary my love. Faces with a few more lines, a lot more wine and deffo less hair.

“Wouldn’t change a thing except the rapid decline in sleep, wow just look at how well slept we were..

“Ps I found that M&S bikini the other day, pulled out the padding don’t need that any more after the babies.”

Marvin shared a quote on Instagram and gushed: “I’m so glad I stole your phone out of your bag to get your number that night… I’m so glad I told you exactly what I wanted and never played games.

“I’m so glad you believed my words, my eyes and my heart @rochellehumes 8 years ago you said yes and made my dreams come true..

“I’m so proud of everything we have now… you literally are a Superwoman… Happy Engagement Anniversary my love.”

