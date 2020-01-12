rochelle-humes’-daughter-sends-cute-good-luck-message-to-sophie-piper-ahead-of-love-island

Not only is Rochelle Humes seriously invested in her sister’s Love Island debut, but her daughter is too.

The Saturdays singer shared a cute snap of six-year-old Alaia crafting an adorable good luck message to Sophie Piper on Sunday ahead of this year’s launch.

The colourful piece of paper, decked out with feathers and pink and blue ink (solid effort) reads: ‘Go Sopiey you are the best I love you so much good luck go gilr xx (sic).’

Rochelle proudly posted Alaia’s efforts on Instagram, before admitting that the youngster doesn’t actually know what Love Island is.

‘Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for,’ she said.

The presenter also urged to Sophie to find a ‘nice boy’.

‘Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy,’ she advised.

Valid advice, tbf.

Rochelle hasn’t been shy about showing her support for medical PA Sophie, previously telling her to bring back a ‘keeper’.

When it was first announced that her lookalike sis would be joining winter Love Island, she wrote on social media: ‘Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper.

The singer also sweetly called her sibling ‘my princess’ in Sophie’s promotional video.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s brother-in-law Marvin used the opportunity to make a cheeky dig at his wife, writing: ‘Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island?! Good luck Soph.’

While they’re best buds now, Sophie previously revealed they have a complicated past relationship and only learned about the existence of their third sister Lili in 2019.

‘There was a period where we weren’t in contact,’ Sophie told MailOnline.

‘It was weird growing up not knowing Rochelle but since we have spoken we speak every day so it is nice all of us being in each other’s lives now.

Speaking about the reunion of the sisters back in May, Rochelle said: ‘We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, “OMG, there’s more of you”. We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’





