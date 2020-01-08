rochelle-humes-breaks-silence-on-sister-joining-winter-love-island

Rochelle Humes has expressed her excitement over her sister joining the winter version of Love Island.

The new series, which will be filmed in South Africa, starts this weekend and Rochelle’s younger sister Sophie Piper is among the line-up.

An official promo shot of Sophie, 21, was shared to her Instagram alongside the caption: “YOU GUESSED IT! Our girl Soph is heading to Cape Town for Winter @loveIsland.

“We are all so excited! Who’s going to be watching on Sunday and joining Team Soph!?”

Rochelle, 30, commented: “Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper.”

Rochelle’s husband Marvin also wrote: “Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island?! Good luck Soph.”

Sophie will be heading into the villa this weekend as the first-ever winter version of the reality show airs.

She will be joined by a policeman, a former BGT star and a wealthy land owner as the hopefuls try and find love (or fame!).

The girls of the villa are customer service advisor Leanne Amaning, 22, beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge, 25, students and VIP hostess twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips, 25, former BGT star Paige Turley, 22, and medical PA Sophie.

Meanwhile, they will be joined by five guys – police officer Mike Boateng, 24, coffee bean salesman Connor Durman, 25, scaffolder Callum Jones, 23, builder Nas Majeed, 23, and land owner Ollie Williams, 23.

Last year, it was reported that show bosses were desperate to get Sophie on the show.

A source told The Sun at the time: “ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series.

“Last year they had Dani [Dyer] and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boasted the show’s ratings. This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.”

