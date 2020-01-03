rochdale-v-newcastle:-how-to-watch-the-fa-cup-on-tv-and-live-stream

Newcastle travel to face Rochdale in the opening FA Cup third round clash of the weekend.

The Magpies haven’t made it beyond the fourth round of the iconic tournament since 2006 but will hope to avoid a potential banana skin on Saturday to reach that stage again.

Rochdale are struggling in League One – they sit in 18th place – but will hope to tighten up at Scotland for the arrival of Premier League opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rochdale v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is Rochdale v Newcastle?

Rochdale v Newcastle will kick off at 12: 30pm on Saturday 4th January 2020.

How to watch Rochdale v Newcastle on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12: 00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Steve Bruce will see the FA Cup as a real chance to win over supporters of his hometown club, and will treat this game with the respect his predecessors may not have afforded it.

Multiple injuries at the weekend may restrict his options, but the Magpies should still get the job done in cosy fashion.

Prediction: Rochdale 1-3 Newcastle