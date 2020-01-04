rochdale-v-newcastle,-fa-cup-third-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates-from-spotland

Kick-off for all FA Cup third-round fixtures will be delayed by 60 seconds this weekend, to remind fans to consider their mental well-being.

Prince William, Football Association president, has narrated a short film that will be played prior to kick-off at all 32 stadiums, and to fans watching on television.

The film is a collaboration between Public Health England’s “Every Mind Matters”, the FA and Heads Together’s “Heads Up” campaign.

The Duke of Cambridge said the “Heads Up” campaign aims to use football “to spread the message that we all have mental health, just as we all have physical health”.

England’s football team are featured in the video, including messages from Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard and Jordan Pickford.

In the short film, Prince William says: “In life, as in football, we all go through highs and lows.

“We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments, even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things.

“Every Mind Matters and Heads Up will show you the simple steps you can take to look after your mental health – helping to boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel ready for life’s ups and downs.”