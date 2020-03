Rochak Kohli Wiki, Bio, Biography, Height, Weight, Age, Wife, Family, Net worth, Address

Introduction

Rochak Kohli born on 3 July 1983 (Age: 37 Years, as in 2020) in Chandigarh, India is an Indian music director for Bollywood films. He made his music debut in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor with Pani Da Rang. “Pani da rang” won the best song of 2012 at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Big Star Entertainment awards and best “Music and Lyrics Debut” at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Rochak Kohli Family, Caste, Wife

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Namrata Kohli

Brother Name:- Not Known

Sister Name:- Not Known

Wife Name:- Sukriti Vadhera Kohli

Children Name:- Eklavya Kohli (Son)

Rochak Kohli Career, Songs, Awards

Kohli was born into a family of lawyers, and initially, he was also engaged in the same profession. After quitting the profession of lawyer, Rochak joined a theatre in Chandigarh, where he worked as a theatre artist for 8 years.

Rochak Kohli Songs List

Dil Na Jaaneya

Dil Na Jaaneya (Unplugged)

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

Pyaar Ka Satellite

Jako Raake Saiyaan

Udd Ja

Bheege Mann

Dil Royi Jaaye

Dil Mein Ho Tum

Dil Mein Ho Tum (Female)

Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya Single

Nain Na Jodeen

Nain Na Jodeen (2nd version)

Dekhte Dekhte

Dekhte Dekhte (Film Version)

Paaniyon Sa

Chan Kitthan Single

Lakk Mera Hit

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Lae Dooba

Shuru Kar

Miliyo Re

Pal

Tu Chale Toh

Tanha Begum[2]

Meer-E-Karwaan

Rozana

Zinda

Man Marziyan

Tashreef

Jai Baba Bank Chor

Atrangi Yaari

Har Gully Mein Dhoni Hai

Hey Fugay

Hawaizaada Dil

Turram Khan

Daak Ticket

Lalla Lalla Lori

Boat Ma Kukdookoo

Rochak Kohli Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection, Address

Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Biography Name Rochak Kohli Profession(s) Lawyer, Singer, Music Composer, Music Director, Lyricist Debut as Music Director Pani Da Rang (Vicky Donor, 2012) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 173 cm

meters– 1.73 m

feet inches– 5 feet 8 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 70 Kg Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Life Date of Birth 3 July 1983 Birth Palace Chandigarh, India Hometown Chandigarh, India Residence/ Address Not Known Nationality Indian Age 37 Years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Cancer Religion Hinduism Hobbies Singing, Travelling, Cooking Educational & Qualification School Not Known College/University DAV College, Chandigarh

Punjab University, Chandigarh Qualification Bachelor of Commerce,

L.L.B Relationships & More Marital Status Married Wife/Spouse Sukriti Vadhera Kohli Marriage Date 22 November 2009 Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Namrata Kohli Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known Children Son– Eklavya Kohli

Daughter– Not known Favourite Things Favourite Singer Kanwar Grewal, A.R Rahman Favourite Song Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha, 2015) Favourite Food Dosa, Boiled Egg, Chicken Curry Favourite Bands The Chainsmokers, Coldplay Favourite Holiday Destination Kerala Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth Not Known Car Collection Not Known

Some Facts about Rochak Kohli