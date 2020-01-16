Roblox is not being shut down – of course it’s not

In the least shocking reveal of the year, the makers of Roblox have confirmed that rumours of its closure are just fake news.

Perhaps it’s some form of early onset existential angst, but many younger gamers are obsessed with making up stories about their favourite games being shut down.

Long before the Fortnite: Chapter 2 reboot there were endless stories and rumours about Epic Games closing down Fortnite for… reasons that were never sensibly articulated.

Perhaps it’s kids realising that free-to-play games will only stay around for as long as they’re profitable. Or maybe it’s just that Fortnite shutting down is the worse thing they can possibly imagine. Either way, the same nonsense is now being spouted about Roblox.

Although direct comparisons are difficult, Roblox is now believed to be more popular than both Fortnite and Minecraft, and so by that fact alone you can guarantee the creators have no intention of shutting it down.

Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t “shutting down.” The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet! 😆 — Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020

Not for the first time, Roblox Corporation has had to send out a statement confirming that they’re not going to shut up shop this year, after an article at React2424 – which allows people to make fake news stories – pretended otherwise.

The article has been taken down now, but the rumour has been so persistent that Roblox had to post the tweet above.

Considering Roblox has over 100 million monthly active users and has made over £770 million in revenues nobody should need a tweet to tell them that the game isn’t going anywhere.

Still, as Roblox sagely points out: ‘Don’t believe everything y’all read on the Internet!’

