Robinson Construction laying off 80 workers in Bloomfield, citing COVID-19 impacts on business

Robinson Construction has laid off 80 employees in Bloomfield, citing “unforeseeable business circumstances” related to COVID-19, according to a notice filed with the state.The company said in the notice that the employees are located at a facility of Nestle Purina Pet Care, just outside of Bloomfield.The notice said Robinson Construction is “hopeful” that the layoffs will be temporary, but it is possible that it may go on six months or more.Some of workers affected include apprentices, carpenters, pipe fitters, welders and ironworkers.

The spread of the virus in Missouri this past week stands out, even compared to neighbors. In Illinois, where the state is under lockdown, the number of confirmed cases grew by 237% in the same period.

