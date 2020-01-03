robin-williams’-daughter’s-moving-coincidence

Twitter has erupted over a bizarre coincidence that saw Robin Williams’ daughter match with her dad’s iconic role as the Genie from Aladdin while trying out the latest popular Instagram filter.

Zelda Williams, 30, was trying out ‘Which famous Disney character are you?’, a filter that shuffles through a random selection of Disney characters on your forehead, before arriving at your Disney ‘match’. Her match? Her dad Robin Williams’ role as the cartoon Genie, much to her surprise.

Audibly gasping before bursting into laughter in the footage, the actress then shared the video to her followers, simply captioning it “Y’all”.

media_camera The actress burst out laughing when the image of Genie popped up. Picture: Twitter.

The heartwarming post now has almost 140,000 likes on Twitter, with fans quick to comment that it was a matter of “divine intervention”.

“That’s awesome. Divine intervention for that for sure,” one said.

While another commented, “He’s saying hello.”

Another follower pointed out Zelda’s likeness to her late dad.

“You look so much like your dad when you laugh,” they said.

Zelda is an actress, director, producer, and writer known for Were the World Mine (2008) and animated film The Legend of Korra (2012).

Her father Robin Williams died by suicide on 11 August 2014 at the age of 63 in his home in California.

media_camera Zelda and her dad Robin Williams attended the premiere of

World’s Greatest Dad together in 2009. Picture: Getty Images.

Williams left behind three children, Zachary, 36, born to his first wife Valerie Velardi, and Zelda and Cody, 28, born to second wife Marsha Garces Williams

In July last year, his eldest son Zachary admitted he struggled to watch on while his late father was “suffering and struggling”.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 36-year-old reflected on his late father’s life and his long-running struggle with mental health.

media_camera Robin Williams and wife Marsha Garces Williams, sons Cody and Zachary and daughter Zelda at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2005. Picture: Getty Images.

“For the most part he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on,” Zachary explained.

“When it did show through it was sad to see someone who was suffering so. As a family member and child you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be a really intense personal pain.

“There were times when it felt like there was helplessness from my part. I didn’t know what I could do or best support. Among those people close to him, we all love him so and found it difficult. He wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle. We noticed that over a period of time.”

