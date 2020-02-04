Robin van Persie's Premier League highlight delights Manchester United fans… but Arsenal fans, not so much

Some Arsenal fans will never forgive Robin van Persie for joining Manchester United.

The former Arsenal captain made the shock move to United in summer 2012, with the Dutch striker’s justification for leaving north London at the time riling the Gunners.

Van Persie famously (or infamously, if you’re a Gooner) explained: “I’m a lover of football. Manchester United breathe football.

“I always listen to the little boy inside of me in these situations – when you have to make the harder decisions in life. What does he want? That boy was screaming for Man United.”

Thankfully for Van Persie, his desire to win trophies with Sir Alex Ferguson at United was rewarded as the forward starred in a Premier League title-winning season for the Red Devils.

That their former skipper lifted the League title at the Theatre of Dreams was all the more painful for Arsenal supporters – but for Van Persie, it was the highlight.

Van Persie held a Twitter Q&A on Monday afternoon, answering fans’ questions about his career and the beautiful game in general.

The Premier League’s official Twitter account got involved to ask what the all-time moment of his top-flight career in England, to which Van Persie replied: “Lifting the Premier League”.

Fair enough, you’d think. However, United and Arsenal fans are nothing if not present on social media, and Van Persie’s tweet received over 8,000 retweets and nearly 50,000 likes as of Monday evening.

Oh, ad almost a thousand replied.

Gone but not forgotten, Robin…