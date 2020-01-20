robin-van-persie-sends-warning-to-manchester-united-over-marcus-rashford-and-mason-greenwood

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie fears Marcus Rashford will never totally recover from his stress fracture and urged the club to be cautious with fellow forward Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday but arguably an even bigger blow was the news that Rashford will miss months – not weeks – with a double stress fracture in his back sustained against Wolves.

Van Persie had an identical injury as a teenager and knows exactly how damaging it can be long-term, though he does not believe United should rush into picking Greenwood and should avoid putting too much pressure on him.

‘When I was about late 18 I made my debut, but before that I was playing with the reserves and the Under-19s, Saturday-Monday, Saturday-Monday for a couple of months,’ Van Persie told the Premier League.

‘Then with the first team after I made my debut I played another six months, Sunday-Thursday, Sunday-Thursday. And then I had a similar injury, a stress fracture in my lower back. I was out with that for four months.

‘You can’t really do much, you have to just rest and let it heal. But it is a difficult one because it always stays a little bit like a weak spot. Even now, it is not that I’m in pain or something, but it’s a sensitive area. So you have to be really careful with that.

‘They will miss him so much. Like I said before, he is their MVP, their best player, creates the most, scores the most goals, even at that age. So it’s a big blow for Manchester United.’

On more being asked of Greenwood in Rashford’s absence, Van Persie continued: ‘Which I do get, but he’s very young. He’s still 18. It’s not honest towards him to let him live with all that kind of pressure to be the No.1 of Manchester United at that age.

‘I think it’s better to give him time. He’s very talented, he’s very all-round. He can score goals, like he’s shown, I think he’s scored eight already. But I think it’s important for him to give him time.’

Rather than relying too much on Greenwood, Van Persie expects United to swoop for a striker before the January window closes.

‘I do believe that he’s [Solskjaer] not using those words, because otherwise you have the headlines and stuff, but I think they’re quite eager for a striker. Because they need one,’ Van Persie added.

‘Short-term, but long-term as well. I think it’s good to have competition at the club of the calibre of Manchester United. You need to have constant competition. So I’m pretty convinced that they are pretty eager to get a striker in.’

