robin-van-persie-criticises-manchester-united’s-midfield-duo-fred-and-nemanja-matic-after-arsenal-defeat

Robin van Persie singled out Fred, Nemanja Matic and Harry Maguire for their failure to provide service to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial during Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis sealed a 2-0 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men struggled to match the Gunners’ energy and create clear-cut chances.

Martial failed to register a shot during the entire match, while Rashford registered just two attempts on target as United’s attackers were given little support.

And Van Persie believes the fault lies at United’s central midfield pairing, as well as Harry Maguire who was often caught delaying his pass when in possession.

‘I do believe that the reason why Manchester United were so flat is that the midfielders were not giving those final balls,’ Van Persie told BT Sport.

‘Even if it goes wrong it doesn’t matter because then you play in their half.

‘No one was giving those balls.

‘Rashford I have him down for [making] 15 great runs, Martial similar. He didn’t receive one ball, not even once.

‘Partly quality, the door was open but the pass didn’t come.

‘You need a bit of fear for your coach, but first you need a gameplan.

‘If you have fear you know if you don’t make those runs or don’t play those balls you’ll get punished, you won’t play the next game.’

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand suggested that United had become too reliant on Martial’s individual ability against Arsenal.

‘When I watched Man United play here in the FA Cup last season they had structure,’ said Ferdinand.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘The two wide players played just inside the full-backs, so they were hard to mark.

‘When the players won the ball the transition was straight away, pass the ball forward into Rashford and [Romelu] Lukaku.

‘Today they very much looked like, ‘give it to Martial and see what he can do’, that’s what it seemed like.’





