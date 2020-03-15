Robert Pattinson’s Embarrassing Twilight Audition Involved a Beer Gut and Bad Hair

Twilight star Robert Pattinson’s relationship with the vampire-romance franchise that made him an A-list star is full of ebbs and flows. The actor has never been shy about throwing shade and insults at the series, and though for some time he just preferred not talking about it at all, he now seems to be able to look back on the whole experience fondly, with a wry smile. Pattinson has recently opened up about his embarrassing first audition for Twilight and the role of Edward Cullen.

“When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on.”

Well, it certainly sounds like a unique look for a Hollywood leading man. Based off the Twilight series of novels by author Stephenie Meyer, Edward is a sex symbol on both the page and screen, but it sounds like Pattinson wasn’t feeling too attractive when he went in to audition for the role of the smoldering vampire. We can add this story to the many hilarious tales that Robert Pattinson has told regarding the backstage goings-on of the Twilight saga, as well as his opinions of the movies as a whole.

Robert Pattinson has changed his look for pretty much every movie he has ever starred in, dying his hair, growing big mustaches, shaving his head, Pattinson is not worried about disguising his leading-man looks underneath different guises. It sounds like when he showed up for the Twilight audition he was still in a transition between what he had looked like for his last movie, and what he looks like on a normal day…with added beer gut.

The scientifically proven world’s most handsome man, Robert Pattinson and his co-star Kristen Stewart rose to superstar status back in 2008 with the release of the first Twilight movie. Pattinson’s chiseled face was everywhere for several years, appearing in magazines and on teenagers’ walls across the globe. Since then it seems that the actor has tried to distance himself from this kind of high-profile role, choosing smaller, grittier movies such as the crime thriller Good Times, the melancholic sci-fi High Life and the black-and-white psychological horror The Lighthouse.

Pattinson’s upcoming projects include the mysterious, time-bending heist movie Tenet from director Christopher Nolan, as well as pulling on the cape and cowl to play The Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The comic book caper is due for release on 25 June 2021 and will follow Batman during his early years of fighting crime. The movie will feature a whole host of villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery including The Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman. Hopefully, Pattinson does not show up as Bruce Wayne with a beer belly and looking like a baby with a Batsuit on. This news comes to us courtesy of Allure.

Topics: Twilight