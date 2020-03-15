Robert Pattinson Reminds Everyone That Twilight Is Weird and Disgusting

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see actor Robert Pattinson suit up as The Dark Knight for director Matt Reeves’ upcoming comic book caper The Batman. Though many are still quite apprehensive about Pattinson taking on the iconic role, with lots of fans still associating him with The Twilight saga, there are those who have followed the actor’s career since and have seen him star in some very excellent, very weird projects. Though, according to Pattinson himself, Twilight can very easily be included on the list of his increasingly weird back catalogue.

“Even before Twilight, I was doing weird stuff. And to be honest, I always thought Twilight was pretty weird. It’s really just the kind of marketing that made it mainstream. If you look at any interview I did, I would be pushing the chewing through placenta, any element which I could make gross, like I’d push and push and push it to the front. But you know you can’t compete with one guy against the whole marketing department going, ‘It’s a romantic odyssey, it’s beautiful.’ It’s like, ‘No, it’s disgusting [laughs].'”

The act of eating placenta was certainly one of the strange things to take place during the Twilight saga, but it was far from the being the strangest. It really is a contest between the young-adult Jacob imprinting on the child of Edward and Bella, Renesmee, and eventually ending up with the adult version of her even after being in love with her mother. Then there is the fact that Bella ends up falling pregnant to the living dead vampire that is Edward Cullen in the first place.

Oh, as well as the fact that Edward is one hundred years old yet continues to go to high school and then falls in love with a 17-year-old. Add to the fact that the vampires in this universe also sparkle when out in the daylight and it is hard to argue with Pattinson’s assertion here. By the sounds of it, had it been up to him, the Twilight movies would have leaned much further into the weirdness.

Since then, Robert Pattinson has chosen much smaller projects by-and-large and has received an incredible critical response to his performances in them. The likes of biographical drama The Lost City of Z to the crime thriller Good Time, as well as the atmospheric sci-fi High Life and psychological horror The Lighthouse, Pattinson has proven himself to be a talent far beyond the confines of Twilight’s Edward Cullen.

Robert Pattinson is, of course, all set to take on the role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the upcoming The Batman. In the movie, Batman will be around 30 years old and neither an experienced superhero nor a beginning crime fighter. The Batman will be set during the second year of Bruce Wayne’s vigilante career, and is said to be influenced by film noir as well as concentrating more on the detective side of Batman’s skill-set.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. It stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro alongside Pattinson. This comes to us from IndieWire.

