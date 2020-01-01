robert-pattinson-on-working-for-matt-reeves’-the-batman:-want-to-push-the-character-as-far-as-possible

Actor Robert Pattinson says he is looking forward to playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ directorial on the DC superhero and wants to push boundaries of the character as far as possible.
The Batman will be fronted by Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Robert Pattinson. Image from Twitter/@TheFilmStage
“In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part,” Pattinson told Empire magazine.
The actor made a case for an R-rated version of the film, adding the rating would allow the makers to test different waters.
“The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he said.
The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman’s villains.
Reeves is directing from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.
The Batman will hit the screens on 25 June 2021.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 15: 48: 11 IST
Top Stories
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
In Bulandshahr, the message to families who paid ‘damages’ for CAA protests is clear: Cough up and you’ll face no harassment
-
The future is sci-fi: Children of Men’s depiction of marginalised refugees is cautionary tale for our times
-
Baby Yoda memes, Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars ‘groupie’, Dhinchak Pooja; The good, bad and ugly of pop-culture trends this decade
-
The highs and lows of gaming in 2019 — from Control to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76
-
AAP takes to town hall meets to win Delhi voters, pits Kejriwal’s conversational dialogue against Modi’s monologue, Mann ki Baat
-
World welcomes 2020 with confetti, fireworks but celebrations shadowed by wildfires, protests, Korea tensions
-
Premier League: Manchester City team of the decade for winning most trophies, says manager Pep Guardiola
-
Narendra Modi govt’s Rs 102 lakh cr infrastructure target is a wishful thinking; the devil lies in the details