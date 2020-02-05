Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world according to 'golden ratio'

Robert Pattinson has been named as the most handsome man in the world according to a “golden ratio” of beauty.

The Batman star, 33, was found to be a 92.15 per cent match when compared to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which was established in Ancient Greece and has been used

His features including eyes, lips, nose, chin and jaw were measured against those of other celebrities using computerised mapping by Harley Street cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection,” De Silva said.

Pattinson came out top in the investigation into ‘physical perfection’ (Getty Images)

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

He explained that the Twilight actor was “in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw.”

De Silva added: “His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.”

Meanwhile Cavill came in second place (Dave Benett)

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill came close behind in second place with a score of 91.64 per cent.

“He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position,” De Silva said, though he scored poorly for his “eye spacing.”

A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper came in third place with a score of 91.08 per cent, with Brad Pitt and George Clooney making up the top five.

David Beckham, who has “a near perfect ratio between the size of his nose and his lips,” and Idris Elba made it into the top 10.

The top 10 most handsome men according to the ‘Golden Ratio’

Robert Pattinson (92.15 per cent)

Henry Cavill (91.64 per cent)

Bradley Cooper (91.08 per cent)

Brad Pitt (90.15 per cent)

George Clooney (89.91 per cent)

Hugh Jackman (89.64 per cent)

David Beckham (88.96 per cent)

Idris Elba (88.01 per cent)

Kanye West (87.94 per cent)

Ryan Gosling (87.48 per cent)