robert-downey-jr-teases-possibility-of-return-to-mcu-as-iron-man:-‘anything-could-happen’

Robert Downey Jr has teased that he could potentially return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man.

The actor portrayed the superhero across ten films of the franchise, before his character ultimately sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame.

However, Robert, 54, has admitted that ‘anything could happen’, and this might not be the last we see of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, just yet.

Speaking to Extra TV alongside his wife Susan Downey, he said: ‘As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how that all goes.’

He added: ‘It’d hard to project. But you know, we’ve got a bunch of other stuff.’

His character’s death in Endgame was also originally set to be far more gruesome than it was, according to VFX supervisor Matt Aitken, of Weta digital.

‘We gave the filmmakers a full range [of looks] to choose from and one of those was where the energy from the stones had acted right up into his face and popped one of his eyeballs out and it was hanging out on his cheek,’ he told Insider.

‘They didn’t go for that one.’

Not that we are surprised – as the film’s producers wanted to keep the younger audience in mind.

Marvel VFX producer Jen Underdahl said: ‘We did go several rounds on that guy from grisly to not so grisly to more light of a touch, back to ok this is the spot where we think the audience is not going to get too freaked out, but also really understand that Tony has reached the point of no return.’

In the meantime, fans of Iron Man can expect to see him in action in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow, which takes place following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and delves deeper into the titular character, portrayed by Scarlett Johannsson.

Also starring in the film are the likes of David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Florence Pugh as sister Yelena Belova, with a series of flashbacks also featuring the characters of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), so fans can expect one hell of a reunion.

Black Widow will be released to cinemas on 1 May.





