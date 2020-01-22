robert-downey-jr-movie-dolittle-suffers-box-office-fail-in-the-us-and-could-lose-up-to-$100million

Robert Downey Jr’s new movie Dolittle could lose up to $100million (£76,160,000), following its box office fail over in the US on its opening weekend.

According to reports, the movie, that cost $175million (£133,280,000) to make didn’t exactly draw in big numbers over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr weekend across the pond and film finance expects are now predicting a huge loss for Dolitte, following its opening figures.

Flickering Myth reports that it grossed just $29.5million (£22,465,282) over the US holiday, which could set Universal Pictures up for a pretty big loss – although, that can be avoided if the movie’s numbers pick up overseas.

Metro.co.uk have reached out to Robert’s rep for comment.

Dolittle isn’t released in the UK until next month and sees Avengers star Robert take on the role of Dr John Dolittle who can speak to animals.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

It hasn’t fared particularly well with critics and fans were divided over a rather bizarre scene in the movie that involves Dr Dolittle pulling bagpipes out of a dragon’s ‘clogged a*sehole’ and then told, ‘team work makes the dream work’, by a polar bear voiced by John Cena.

The movie actually boasts a pretty star-studded cast, as Selena Gomez voices Betsy the giraffe, Tom Holland is Jip the dog, Rami Malek plays Chee-Chee the gorilla, while Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Octavia Spencer, Ralph Fiennes and Antonio Banderas are all involved too.

Meanwhile, Robert’s been tipped to reprise his role as Iron Man in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

The new Marvel movie will focus on her Avengers’ character, but it’s been heavily speculated that Tony Stark could be back for the film, that takes place before the heartbreaking events of Endgame.

Yep, still not over it.

Not exactly denying the buzz, Robert joked movie bosses have so far kept him the dark. He told Entertainment Tonight: ‘Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed.’

Dolittle is released in UK cinemas on 7 February.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Oprah Winfrey’s decision to pull out of Russell Simmons documentary is criticised by show’s main accuser Drew Dixon

MORE: Was Bradley Walsh a footballer, does he live in Epping and how long has he been married?





