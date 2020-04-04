robert-downey-jr-birthday-special:-bloopers-that-make-us-love-him-even-more

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 16: 04 [IST]

Hollywood star and Marvel Cinematic Universe Superhero Robert Downey Jr turned 55 on April 4. The actor recently wrapped up his decade-long character as Iron Man in the Avengers franchise. However, he has been working in the industry and winning his fans' hearts for an incredibly long time. There are several distinct eras in his lengthy career which gave him unforgettable films like Back To School (1986) to Chaplin (1992), Sherlock Holmes (2009), Due Date (2010) and more. From People's Choice Awards to Golden Globes, the actor has gone on to win many awards for his performances., He also bagged an Academy Award-nomination for his performance in Chaplin. While fans loved him on screen, the actor is just as charming off-screen too, and these blooper reels have us falling in love with the actor even more. While action scenes are not easy to nail, neither are emotionally intimate scenes. Here, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are about to go their separate ways for a long time due to the ongoing crisis in the plot, and the two characters try to kiss…but Paltrow is unable to do it without laughing, which makes Downey lose his composure. While shooting for Avengers: Age Of Ultron, majority of Avengers clan had come together, which was a sight to behold. And in one of the scenes, while shooting with Chris Hemsworth who had forgotten his line, reacted to Downey's speech with some non-committal head nods, leading Downey into an acting lurch. He then hilariously reacted to the nods with an old-fashioned sounding slang and said that Chris is "leaving me here with an omelette on my face." Robert has been proving his charm in the gag reel since way before he become the funny charismatic superhero, and the proof is in the BTS of his 2005 crime comedy co-starring Val Kilmer. In a scene, he has to be nostalgic about old times, only to be comically interrupted by her literally slamming the door in his face. However, actress Michelle Monaghan misses the timing and Robert is left blabbering off for so long that he ends up begging her to slam the door right in his face. Captain America's dialogue reminding everyone not to swear, also got the actor Chris Evans in trouble on sets, and Robert led the charge. The entire cast was seen using more curse words than ever and teasing Chris. In another scene of the film, he reminds co-star Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman in the MCU, that Tony is the real star of the movie. With Holland off-screen doing something he's not "supposed" to be doing, Downey quips, "Stop fing with me, Tom – the camera is on me now." On the work front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Dolittle, which bombed at the box office, but the actor will be seen once again as Iron Man in the upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow in a cameo. Fans also suspect Robert will be returning to MCU as the voice of an AI assistant, like his very own Jarvis, in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, Iron Heart.