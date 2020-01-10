robber-keeps-holding-up-banks-while-wearing-hilarious-wigs

A bank robber has been dubbed the ‘bad wig bandit’ after holding up his targets in a selection of hilarious headpieces.

The unidentified man has targeted three different banks in Charlotte, North Carolina, in recent weeks.

On one occasion he donned a sharply-cut, honey-colored bob complete with rainbow print sweater.

In another, the robber opted for thick, black corkscrew curls worn with a blue and black scarf.

And a third extravagant look saw the bandit wear a long, red wig covering his face, with onlookers likening him to Wookie from Star Wars.

The robber’s wigs might have raised a laugh, but his crimes have done anything but, with the FBI now after him.

Bureau investigators say he struck his first bank on December 13, then two others in Gastonia and Belmont hours apart on January 8.

The amount of money the bandit got has not been released.

Social media users have speculated whether the robber stole his wigs from his girlfriend – and said she should easily recognize him if so.

One joked: ‘He needs the money for better wigs.’

And a third user said the sight of the bad wig bandit should have been sufficient to panic bank workers, saying: ‘Seeing something like that coming through the door, if the tellers don’t push the button they should get fired.

‘Some things just make common since (sic).’