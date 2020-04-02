‘robbed’:-abrupt-end-to-high-school-senior-year

by: Whitney Burney

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 05: 47 PM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 05: 47 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision Thursday to cancel in-person K-12 classes for the remainder of the academic year means many high school seniors will miss out on milestone memories.

West Michigan students say that while they understand the choice to keep Michigan families safe, they regret not being able to say goodbye to their teachers.

“So many of my teachers have poured into my life over the last four years, offering guidance and help inside of school and outside. I just really wish I could say one last goodbye to everyone and invite them to my open house and all of these things,” Allendale High School senior Sarah Brumels said.

Students say they’ll miss their classmates, too.

“I’m definitely disappointed. I feel like a lot happened but it still doesn’t negate the fact that I’m sad to miss all these last few experiences of my youth and my schooling, but it is what it is,” Forest Hills Central senior Ellie Ingraham said.

They say they’re also sad that they won’t be able to attend their senior proms. They say they fear they will not have a traditional graduation ceremony, if they’re able to have one at all.

“I feel like we were robbed of our senior memories because your senior year, that last semester, those are where the best memories come from, ” Grand Rapids Christian senior Mekhi Tyus said. “When you’re older, you get to tell your kids about it and stuff you used to do and now we can only tell them we couldn’t go to school for the last two months.”

Some of the students say their schools are still working to give them some sort of graduation ceremony later on this year, but those plans are still in discussion.