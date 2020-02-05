rob-key:-matt-parkinson-should-copy-mushtaq-ahmed-and-ignore-the-pressure-to-bowl-faster

The young team England picked yesterday are much better than they showed, even if they lack experience.

I think England are approaching these three ODIs in South Africa the right way. In this format, they do not need to build for anything imminent, so can look at the bigger picture.

Giving young players an opportunity might mean you lose the occasional game, but back them and the team should be better in the long run.

Just like the young batsmen England have selected in Test cricket, you have to play these guys to find out.

One of those is the leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who did not have the easiest night. From what I have seen, his best format is going to be T20.

(AFP via Getty Images)

There is a lot of talk about the slower speed Parkinson bowls at. And you could see that the South Africans were able to simply play him off the back foot and wait for the bad ball.

Going at six an over in an ODI is expensive, but in T20 that could be a match-winning contribution.

Parkinson has shown he has a good nerve in the Blast, but it is a bit easier in T20. First, you only bowl 24 balls and second, if they block one ball, you know they are likely to come for the next. It is not easy for a wrist-spinner to just bowl faster, to suddenly be hitting 55mph and retaining the same number of revolutions — especially if they are a bit shorter like Parkinson (right).

Adil Rashid is not a great bowler when he tries to bowl quicker.

It’s fine for finger-spinners but for wrist-spinners I see it as being like asking an 85mph bowler to immediately hit 92mph. They can’t. There’s a reason Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are special.

So Parkinson should ignore what people say about his pace and focus on developing variations.

Look at Tabraiz Shamsi, the South Africa left-arm wrist-spinner.

He is not the best bowler in the world, but he spins it both ways so induces that uncertainty.

Parkinson should work on trying to become a bit like Mushtaq Ahmed, who also had quite a high arm but plenty of variation to right- and left-handers. Batsmen had to set up for his googly, which was very difficult to pick. You do not necessarily do batsmen with speed or flight, but with the ball spinning both ways.

Amhed in action back in 1999 (Getty Images)

Wrist-spin is so key in modern white-ball cricket and Rashid will not be around for ever, especially as he has shoulder issues.

I played with Rash when he first came on the scene and it took him a long time to crack the top level.

As a 19-year-old he would tie us all in knots in the nets and you knew he had all the tricks.

He was dropped and it was not until Eoin Morgan was captain that he was really backed.

Working with Rashid will do a lot for Parkinson.