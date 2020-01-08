rob-kardashian-‘files-for-primary-custody’-of-blac-chyna’s-daughter-dream,-accusing-ex-of-‘using-drugs’

Rob Kardashian has reportedly filed for primary custody of the daughter he shares with Blac Chyna, accusing his ex-girlfriend of inappropriate behaviour around the child.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to have filed new documents requesting that he obtains full custody of Dream, three, after growing concerned about her environment while living with Blac Chyna.

In court filings seen by TMZ, Rob, 32, has requested that Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, has her access reduced to weekend visits with a nanny present.

Rob makes strong allegations that Blac Chyna, 31, is frequently drunk and spends $600 (£450) on alcohol per day. He also accuses her of using cocaine and making violent threats towards people in her house while also throwing sharp objects and candles.

In the documents, Rob reportedly expresses that Dream’s behaviour has changed negatively and she has started ‘naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said mum taught her’.

He claims that Dream is dropped off at his home for visits with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails.

Rob’s older sister Khloe Kardashian has reportedly backed him up in the legal documents, and says she too has noticed a change in Dream’s behaviour during play dates with her cousins, who include Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

Khloe, 35, allegedly states that Dream is ‘more in defence mode’ and is ‘decidedly more aggressive’. She also claims to have heard Dream say she does not want to go back to her mother whenever she spends time with Rob.

It’s reported that Rob, founder of Arthur George sock line, wants Blac Chyna to submit a drug and alcohol test 30 minutes before each visit with Dream.

It was previously thought that Rob and Blac Chyna were co-parenting well as they spoke highly of each other last year.

Blac Chyna tweeted: ‘Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!’

Rob added: ‘Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Blac Chyna’s reps but they declined to comment.





