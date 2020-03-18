Rob Kardashian Celebrates His 33rd Birthday And Fans Wish Him All The Best – See His Mother, Kris Jenner’s Message

Robert Kardashian is celebrating his 33rd anniversary, and his family and fans are wishing him all the best during these difficult times we’re all living. Check out his mom Kris Jenner’s message for his birthday.

‘Happy Birthday, Rob!!!! You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you… you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much…. love Mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial,’ Kris captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Have a nice quarantined Happy Saint Patrick’s day! 🍀💚 wash your hands.’

Another follower posted this: ‘You have been through so many things and every day you are stronger than ever. You really are my inspiration in life, an excellent mother. I admire you today and forever. Many positive vibes for you and your family!✨’

One commenter wrote: ‘someone said “ remember when he used to be a meal “ now he looks like he eats all the meals. it was me, i said it!’ and someone else posted: ‘I have seen it first-hand people gain crazy weight because of depression I don’t wish that on anyone hope rob doing better.’

Someone else said: ‘I love Rob… he needs counseling tho and to continue to stay away from his family lol.’

In other news, Rob was in the spotlight not too long ago, when he finally managed to win in court, according to a report from Page Six.

It’s been revealed that earlier this month, Rob lost his emergency motion for primary custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna.

On the other hand, another civil suit involving himself and Blac’s ex-boyfriend, Pilot Jones, was recently settled, and Rob was awarded $45,000.



