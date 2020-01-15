rob-gronkowski-made-a-prescient-twitter-joke-following-luke-kuechly’s-retirement-announcement

The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora “mutually agreed to part ways” on Tuesday. Cora is still under investigation by Major League Baseball over his roles in both the Astros and Red Sox sign-stealing schemes.

Boston now must replace Cora with less than a month before pitchers and catchers report for spring training in February.

Statement from the Boston #RedSox and Alex Cora: pic.twitter.com/qXsUhSobSy — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 15, 2020

Elsewhere, the Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets 3-0. Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask sustained a concussion during the first period and left the game.

Today, the Celtics take on the Pistons at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Rob Gronkowski’s Twitter joke with Luke Kuechly: On Tuesday night, the Carolina Panthers announced that linebacker Luke Kuechly was retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old former Boston College star — who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 — said that he was no longer certain he could “play fast, play physical and play strong.”

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

In the aftermath of the surprising announcement, praise poured in for Kuechly, who was one of the most respected linebackers in the NFL during his career.

One reaction differed from the others. Unsurprisingly, it was Rob Gronkowski who struck a humorous note. The former Patriots tight end, who retired after last season, tweeted at Kuechly with a familiar question:

Congrats @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo….when are you coming back?? — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 15, 2020

“When are you coming back?” joked Gronkowski. The 30-year-old navigated his first season away from the NFL amid continuous questions about a comeback. Ultimately, Gronkowski decided to remain retired.

Trivia: Mike Vrabel joined the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2001 season. What team originally drafted him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: As a rookie, he helped this team defeat the Patriots 7-6 in a wild card playoff matchup during the 1997 season by causing a Drew Bledsoe fumble in the fourth quarter.

More from Boston.com:

The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora

Baseball’s authenticity takes another hit, and its loyal fans suffer

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ scary loss to Columbus

Tuukka Rask concussed in Bruins’ loss to Blue Jackets

After 8 NFL seasons, Luke Kuechly retires at age 28

Timeline: When sign stealing began in Houston under Alex Cora

How the Alex Cora cheating scandal compares to the Patriots’ Spygate

The Titans took a gamble hiring Mike Vrabel. Their decision is close to paying off

WNBA player salaries could triple under ‘innovative’ new contract

Aly Raisman reflected on her athletic career in a letter to her 8-year old self

Marcus Stroman calls Alex Cora’s 2019 criticism ‘comical in hindsight’ amid sign-stealing allegations

The Red Claws won for the sixth time in a row on Tuesday: Tremont Waters led the team with 26 points, while Tacko Fall contributed a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Highlights: ICYMI we picked up our 6th win in a row in a matchup against the @ErieBayHawks. Key Performers:

Tremont Waters : 26 points / 6 assists / 3 steals@YoungMoney__11 : 19 points / 7 rebounds@tackofall99 : 11 points / 10 rebounds / 3 blocks#CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/CT8aeRarXQ — Maine Red ClaWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 15, 2020

Former Patriots receiver Chad Johnson will try out to be a kicker in the XFL:

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

On this day: In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt responded to a letter from the commissioner of Major League Baseball asking if the league should proceed with its season amid U.S. entry into World War II.

Roosevelt replied with what became known as his “Green Light Letter.”

“I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going,” wrote Roosevelt. While numerous players — including stars like Ted Williams — entered the service, the league continued for the duration of the war.

FDR, after Pearl Harbor, implores baseball commissioner to keep Major League Baseball going thru World War II—this week 1942: pic.twitter.com/j5KvXwYcyn — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 10, 2020

Daily highlight: Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators scored on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers in ingenious fashion.

Sure, watch it from this angle too. Bravo, Filip Forsberg. 👏🏻👏🏻 #Preds | @gohermitage pic.twitter.com/2O6W4tXGpn — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 15, 2020

Trivia answer: Pittsburgh Steelers