roast-vegetable-soup-with-tahini-and-lemon-recipe

Roast vegetable soup with tahini and lemon
A vibrant soup that comes together in minutes

Using a batch of pre-roasted vegetables such as beetroot, carrots and sweet potatoes to make this soup is a great idea for leftovers. You can mix up the combination depending on what you have in the kitchen.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • Around 500g roast vegetables (use purple beetroot, orange and yellow carrots, sweet potatoes and potatoes for the vibrant purple soup pictured)
  • 2 roast garlic cloves, squeezed from their skins
  • 1 tbsp tahini
  • 750ml warm vegetable or chicken stock
  • Juice of ½ lemon, to taste
  • A pinch or two of ground cumin, garam masala or curry powder (optional)
  • Yogurt or sour cream, to serve Nigella seeds or black sesame seeds, to serve (optional)

METHOD

  1. Put the vegetables, garlic, tahini and 500ml of the stock in a blender and blitz until smooth (or place in a pan and use a stick blender).
  2. Transfer to a pan and heat gently until the mixture is warmed through, adding lemon juice to taste and enough of the remaining stock – and/or more water if needed – to reach the consistency you like. Season with salt to taste and add some spices if you wish.
  3. Serve with a spoonful of yogurt or sour cream and a sprinkling of the nigella or sesame seeds, if using.

