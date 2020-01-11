roast-vegetable-soup-with-tahini-and-lemon-recipe

Using a batch of pre-roasted vegetables such as beetroot, carrots and sweet potatoes to make this soup is a great idea for leftovers. You can mix up the combination depending on what you have in the kitchen.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

Around 500g roast vegetables (use purple beetroot, orange and yellow carrots, sweet potatoes and potatoes for the vibrant purple soup pictured)

2 roast garlic cloves, squeezed from their skins

1 tbsp tahini

750ml warm vegetable or chicken stock

Juice of ½ lemon, to taste

A pinch or two of ground cumin, garam masala or curry powder (optional)

Yogurt or sour cream, to serve Nigella seeds or black sesame seeds, to serve (optional)

METHOD