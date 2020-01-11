roast-vegetable-soup-with-tahini-and-lemon-recipe

Using a batch of pre-roasted vegetables such as beetroot, carrots and sweet potatoes to make this soup is a great idea for leftovers. You can mix up the combination depending on what you have in the kitchen.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- Around 500g roast vegetables (use purple beetroot, orange and yellow carrots, sweet potatoes and potatoes for the vibrant purple soup pictured)
- 2 roast garlic cloves, squeezed from their skins
- 1 tbsp tahini
- 750ml warm vegetable or chicken stock
- Juice of ½ lemon, to taste
- A pinch or two of ground cumin, garam masala or curry powder (optional)
- Yogurt or sour cream, to serve Nigella seeds or black sesame seeds, to serve (optional)
METHOD
- Put the vegetables, garlic, tahini and 500ml of the stock in a blender and blitz until smooth (or place in a pan and use a stick blender).
- Transfer to a pan and heat gently until the mixture is warmed through, adding lemon juice to taste and enough of the remaining stock – and/or more water if needed – to reach the consistency you like. Season with salt to taste and add some spices if you wish.
- Serve with a spoonful of yogurt or sour cream and a sprinkling of the nigella or sesame seeds, if using.