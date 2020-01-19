roast-potatoes-with-rosemary-recipe

Everyone loves a roast potato: the process of roasting gives any vegetable dish or meat a beautiful caramelisation and crispiness.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes
SERVES
four
INGREDIENTS
- 1kg potatoes, such as King Edwards or Desiree
- 100g lard or dripping
- 2 tsp finely chopped rosemary
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/Gas 7.
- Peel the potatoes. Leave any small ones whole and cut the larger ones in half or quarters, making sure they are all even in size. You are aiming for pieces about the size of an electrical plug.
- Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Add half a teaspoon of salt and bring to the boil, then turn the heat down and simmer until the potatoes are just cooked and the tip of your knife can go through them easily – about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, put the lard or dripping in a large roasting tray and place in the hot oven to preheat.
- Drain the potatoes well and add them back to the pan. Put the lid on and give the pan a shake. This will properly fluff up the potatoes and roughen their edges – it’s this that gives them the crusty bits we love to eat.
- Very carefully remove the tray of hot fat from the oven and, with a slotted spoon, carefully add the fluffed potatoes into the fat.
- Once all have been added, turn each one over to make sure they are all coated in fat.
- Immediately place the tray back in the oven, on the top shelf ideally, and roast for 45 to 60 minutes until they have turned crispy and golden brown. You should be able to cook them through without having to turn them, but if you feel they need this, give them a quick turn halfway through cooking.
- When ready, serve with a touch of rock salt and some chopped rosemary.